Israel slammed over ‘cynical’ sidestep of global rulings on Gazan humanitarian aid

Israel has been accused of “manipulation” and “cynical” circumvention of global decisions calling for unrestricted humanitarian aid access to the besieged Gaza enclave.

“In a clear act of defiance against international humanitarian obligations, the occupying state has permitted only nine aid trucks to enter the Gaza Strip — covering both the devastated north and south,” said Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA) co-chair Maher Nazzal.

“This paltry number of trucks represents a deliberate and cynical attempt to circumvent global decisions calling for unrestricted humanitarian access,” he said in a statement as Britain, France and Canada threatened Israel with sanctions and 22 other countries — including New Zealand — jointly condemned Israel over its siege.

“Under the guise of permitting aid, this token gesture is being used to claim compliance while continuing to suffocate more than two million Palestinians trapped under siege.

“It is a tactic designed to deflect international criticism and ease diplomatic pressure without meaningfully alleviating the catastrophic conditions faced by civilians.

“This is not aid — it is manipulation.”

Nazzal said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza demanded immediate, full, and unhindered access to food, water, medical supplies, and shelter for all areas of the Strip.

“The international community must see through these performative measures and act decisively,” he said.

“We call on governments, humanitarian agencies, and civil society around the world to intensify public and political pressure on the occupying state.

“It is imperative that world leaders hold it accountable for its ongoing violations and demand an end to the blockade, the siege, and these deceptive, life-threatening tactics.”

Every minute of delay cost lives, Nazzal said.

“Nine trucks are not enough. Gaza needs justice, not crumbs.”



UK, France and Canada threaten Israel with sanctions. Video: Al Jazeera

Time to expel ambassador

Letters to the editor in New Zealand newspapers have become increasingly critical of Israel’s war conduct and “atrocities”.

In one letter headed Time to Act in The New Zealand Herald today, Liz Eastmond said it was time for the government to apply sanctions and expel the Israeli ambassador.

“The daily average number of those Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza is 90 plus, and the United Nations states that 70 percent are women and children,” she wrote.

“After 16 months of brutal onslaught, now including starvation, inside a walled enclave, isn’t it about time our government spoke up regarding this great atrocity of our time? At the very least, by demanding a ceasefire, applying sanctions and expelling the Israeli ambassador?

“That is the obvious route for a last-ditch attempt to be on ‘the right side of history’.”

In another letter, headed Standing by Helpless, Allan Bell or Torbay wrote:

“Countries stand by helpless as the Israelis bomb and shell Palestinians at will in Gaza.

“Rather than negotiate the peaceful return of the hostages, Israel has cynically used them to justify this slaughter.

“The use of starvation and destruction amounts to eradication and annihilation.

“We have protested through the United Nations (an organisation long ignored by the Israelis) to no effect. It’s time to send their ambassador home and close their embassy. A token gesture maybe, but at least we can say we did something.”