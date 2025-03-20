Nuclear free Pacific – back to the future, Earthwise talks to David Robie

Pacific Media Watch

Earthwise presenters Lois and Martin Griffiths of Plains FM96.9 radio talk to Dr David Robie, editor of Asia Pacific Report, about heightened global fears of nuclear war as tensions have mounted since US President Donald Trump has returned to power.

Dr Robie reminds us that New Zealanders once actively opposed nuclear testing in the Pacific.

That spirit, that active opposition to nuclear testing, and to nuclear war must be revived.

This is very timely as the Rainbow Warrior 3 is currently visiting the Marshall Islands this month to mark 40 years since the original RW took part in the relocation of Rongelap Islanders who suffered from US nuclear tests in the 1950s.

After that humanitarian mission, the Rainbow Warrior was subsequently bombed by French secret agents in Auckland Harbour on 10 July 1985 shortly before it was due to sail to Moruroa Atoll to protest against nuclear testing.

A new edition of Dr Robie’s book Eyes of Fire The Last Voyage of the Rainbow Warrior will be released this July. The Eyes of Fire microsite is here.

Lois opens up by saying: “I fear that we live in disturbing times. I fear the possibility of nuclear war, I always have.

“I remember the Cuban missiles crisis, a scary time. I remember campaigns for nuclear disarmament. Hopes that the United Nations could lead to a world of peace and justice.

“Yet today one hears from our media, for world leaders . . . ‘No, no no. There will always be tyrants who want to destroy us and our democratic allies . . . more and bigger, deadlier weapons are needed to protect us . . .”

Listen to the programme . . .



Nuclear free Pacific . . . back to the future. Video/audio: Plains FM96.9

Broadcast: Plains Radio FM96.9

Interviewee: Dr David Robie, deputy chair of the Asia Pacific Media Network (APMN) and a semiretired professor of Pacific journalism. He founded the Pacific Media Centre.

Interviewers: Lois and Martin Griffiths, Earthwise programme

Date: 14 March 2025 (27min), broadcast March 17.

