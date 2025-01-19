John Minto: A triumph of the human spirit

LETTER: By John Minto

With the temporary ceasefire agreement, we should take our hats off to the Palestinian people of Gaza who have withstood a total military onslaught from Israel but without surrendering or shifting from their land.

Over 15 months Israel has dropped well over 70,000 tonnes of bombs on this tiny 360 sq km strip of land, home to 2.3 million people.

This is more than the combined total of bombs dropped on London, Hamburg and Dresden during the six years of the Second World War.

Just as we saw in Vietnam and Afghanistan the determination to resist has proven itself more decisive than the overwhelming military firepower of Israel and the US.

Palestinian courage, tenacity and sumud (steadfastness) represent a triumph of the human spirit against overwhelming odds.

For New Zealand, the great tragedy has been our government [Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National-led three-party coalition] response which has been to condemn every act of Palestinian resistance but refuse to condemn even the most blatant of Israeli war crimes.

Mr Luxon has put us on the wrong side of yet another human struggle for justice.

John Minto

National Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

Letter published in the The Press, Christchurch, on 18 January 2025.