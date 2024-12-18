Vanuatu quake: Death toll rises – 14 dead, hundreds hurt in 7.3 disaster

The death toll from Vanuatu’s 7.3 earthquake is expected to rise because concrete buildings have collapsed with people inside in the capital Port Vila.
International Federation of Red Cross Pacific head of delegation Katie Greenwood posted on X that the Vanuatu government was reporting 14 confirmed fatalities and 200 people were treated for injuries at the main hospital in Port Vila.
Rescue efforts to retrieve people trapped by fallen buildings and rubble have continued overnight.
- READ MORE: Buildings ‘pancaked’ in Vanuatu as 7.3 magnitude quake strikes off capital Port Vila
- Powerful 7.3 magnitude quake strikes Vanuatu – serious damage in Vila
- Violent’ earthquake strikes Vanuatu — at least one reported dead
- RNZ live news: Vanuatu earthquake updates
- ABC: Why earthquakes are more common in places such as Vanuatu
Vanuatu Government is reporting 14 confirmed fatalities and 200 treated for injuries at main hospital in Port Vila. Local humanitarian network activated and @vanuaturedcross leads the Shelter response with Government and support from @ifrc
— Katie Greenwood (@KatiegIFRC) December 17, 2024
In a press conference, caretaker Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai said a State of Emergency and curfew were in place in the worst affected areas.
“Urgently request international assistance,” he said.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimated 116,000 people had been affected by the quake and earlier said there were six unconfirmed deaths.
Vanuatu has been experiencing aftershocks following Tuesday’s quake, the ABC reports.
The New Zealand High Commission was among buildings that have been damaged.
This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.
Rescue operation continue in Port Vila, Vanuatu (it is 3:45am)
3 people have been pulled out of rubble alive, with one of them in serious condition.
All the staff from American Embassy is safe. #earthquake #sismo #Vanuatu #terremoto pic.twitter.com/oDVUjvJYci
— Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) December 17, 2024