US votes as Gaza burns – Trump ‘declares victory’ in tight election

As Americans voted for their next president, Israel has continued its attacks against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has declared victory over Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, after being projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, reports Al Jazeera.

According to AP, the Republican Party was also projected to win back control of the Senate and on track to control the House of Representatives as well.

Trump was projected so far to win 267 electoral votes — three short of the necessary 270 to win — while Harris was on 224 as counting continued.

Commentator Marwan Bishara said “Trump 2.0 spells the decline and potential demise of American liberalism, as we know it, both domestically and internationally.”

Meanwhile, Israel is reported to have killed at least 61 people across Gaza in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Dozens of people were also fleeing Beit Lahiya in the north, the latest forced displacement by Israel’s military, which was also shelling the Kamal Adwan Hospital for a third day.

Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reported on the latest attacks and what the US election could mean for Israel’s genocidal war:



Israel was also in turmoil with thousands of protesters rallying in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to protest over the sudden sacking of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu and Gallant had reportedly been at odds over the war in Gaza.

But news reports said Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival before taking the step as the world’s attention was focused on the US presidential election.

Netanyahu cited “significant gaps” and a “crisis of trust” in his announcement as he replaced Gallant with former Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who has limited defence experience, in the midst of wars on two fronts.

The protesters called on the government to prioritise a hostage deal to return the captives still held in Gaza.