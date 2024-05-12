Justice wins, says Fiji’s acting DPP over jailing of former PM, police chief

By Repeka Nasiko in Suva

“Justice has won,” says Fiji’s acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku following the sentencing of former prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Speaking to The Fiji Times, Rabuku said that while they welcomed the judgment by acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, there was nothing to celebrate about the outcome of the case.

Former Fiji prime minister Bainimarama was sentenced to one year in prison for perverting the course of justice.

Bainimarama, alongside suspended Fiji Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho appeared in the High Court in Suva last Thursday for their sentencing hearing for a case involving their roles in blocking a police investigation at the University of the South Pacific in 2021.

Qiliho was sentenced to two years jail for abuse of office.

“We don’t celebrate anybody that is going into jail,” said Rabuku.

Worked ‘without prejudice’

“All we can say is that at the end of the day justice wins in this case.

“We will not celebrate the fact that a former prime minister and a former police commissioner have gone in.”

Rabuku said his team of prosecutors had achieved what the state had set out to do.

“I think our team are seasoned prosecutors.

“They looked at all of the facts and worked to prosecute without any prejudice.

“That is something that we have maintained throughout this whole case.

“Again, from our side, at the end of the day justice wins.”

Republished from The Fiji Times with permission.