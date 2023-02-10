Lice Movono: Hopes for the return of press freedom in Fiji

ABC Pacific

Veteran Fijian journalist Netani Rika and his wife were resting in their living room when suddenly a Molotov cocktail went crashing through their living room window.

It was one of the many acts of violence and intimidation he endured after the 2006 military coup.

For the past decade Fiji’s media have operated under tight restrictions and scrutiny, with strict rules governing how stories can be reported.

Now journalists are hoping for changes to Fiji’s controversial Media Act, or its complete removal, to protect the freedom of the press.

Credits:

Lice Movono, Reporter

Hugo Hodge, Producer

Featuring:

Netani Rika, former editor-in-chief of The Fiji Times and manager of Fiji Television News

Sean Dorney, former ABC Pacific correspondent

Professor David Robie, former director of the AUT Pacific Media Centre

Samantha Magick, editor of Islands Business International