FijiFirst condemned over ‘politics of fear’ aimed at voters

By Shayal Devi in Suva

The “politics of fear” pervading Fiji must go away, says National Federation Party (NFP) candidate Agni Deo Singh.

The former general secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) attacked the “politics of fear” aimed at the hearts of voters, especially Fijians of Indian descent.

“Every time we hear about politics of fear from the FijiFirst government,” he claimed.

“They are doing it currently. Trying to instil that fear in the Indo-Fijian community.

“The worst part is that this is bringing about an ethnic divide.

“We are here to bring the two major ethnic groups together.

“We don’t talk ethnicity, we don’t talk race or religion.”

Singh said people should not worry and leave security to the authorities such as the police.

Shayal Devi is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.