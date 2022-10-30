Fiji announces general election date – December 14

By Shayal Devi in Suva

Fiji’s long awaited 2022 General Election date has been decided — December 14.

This was announced through an official statement published on the Fiji government’s Facebook page today.

In the statement, it was announced that the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama visited President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere this morning to advise that the general election date would be December 14, 2022.

The President was also advised on the dissolution of Parliament with effect from today.

Caretaker PM Bainimarama has been in power since a 2006 military coup that led to him becoming acting president and acting prime minister before being sworn in as prime minister following the 2014 elections.

He also spent several months in Australia earlier this year recovering from heart surgery.

Shayal Devi is a Fiji Times reporter. Republished with permission.