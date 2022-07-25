Pasifika wāhine launching new Waikato Pan Pacific health hub

“It’s exciting to know that I am involved in making history and that my contribution will leave a legacy for my tupuna and mokopuna to be proud of.”

The words of Waikato Pasifika health advocate Mareta Matenga, who is helping lead a new Pan Pacific Community Hub in Hamilton.

“I am supporting the development of an integrated wellbeing service delivery model which will see different K’aute Pasifika-owned entities operating seamlessly in the same space,” Matenga said.

“This involves me supporting Leaupepe Rachel Karalus, K’aute Pasifika CEO, to support the development of this model, by working alongside other consultants who are also working on the development of the hub.

“My role is specific to the actual services that will work out of the new hub and preparing the team to transition well to the hub.”

The Pan Pacific Community Hub will include an integrated health centre, a stand-alone early learning facility and an open fale-style community space.

The fale is expected to open in September, followed by the childcare and early learning centre in November. The wellbeing component is set to open early next year.

Free or low cost services

The hub is expected to offer free or low cost services in health, social, employment, housing and education.

K’aute Pasifika said the hub would enable the trust to better support the holistic wellbeing of families using Pacific models of care.

It will also increase connectedness and the sense of identity, and celebrate and support academic, sporting, creative and leadership potential and achievements.

Born and raised in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton), Matenga’s parents Ere (nee Marsters, Pamati Island) and the late George Ford (Vaipae, Aitutaki Island), together with her eight siblings have dedicated their lives to serving the Hamilton Cook Island Community and their Pacific Islands Presbyterian faith community.