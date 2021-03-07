Gary Juffa: People, covid is real … and dangerous. I know, I’m recovering



OPEN LETTER: By Gary Juffa in Port Moresby

Dear all,

I had covid-19. I am now covid-free for 13 days now.

Not sure where I contracted it, but I gave all details for contact tracing to the papua New Guinea’s National Department of Health (NDOH) who are doing the best they can despite circumstances.

I was tested positive in Port Moresby and so cancelled all my programmes back home in Oro and isolated myself as advised by the NDOH.

It is no laughing matter. I don’t wish it upon anyone. I was fortunate that it was not as bad as for others. I am still not 100 percent well although I am medically cleared of covid now.

When I had it, it first felt like a mild flu but soon felt like malaria, typhoid and dengue all at once. I took only paracetamol for medication and vitamin supplements.

I drank gallons of moringa leaf boiled and took it upon myself to steam myself regularly. I ate lots of fruit and vegetables every morning despite not having an appetite and tried to do basic bodyweight exercises daily.

Sometimes it was too hard to do this even and I simply did stretches. A low grade fever was constant. Sometimes it broke at night other times I had to rely on paracetamol to bring it down. I was sick for about 3 full weeks.

Thanks to family and friends who kept in touch daily and sent their well wishes and especially their prayers. This helped me maintain a positive mindset.

Breathlessness and congestion

Towards the end of my experience with covid-19 I started to be breathless and experience congestion. That was worrying but thankfully it didn’t escalate. I found steaming helped immensely. I also drank lots of kulau daily.

For steaming simply boil water in a large pot and cover yourself with a blanket over the pot.

I also drank a lot of water with lemons and ginger throughout the day. I felt that helped but cannot say for certain as that’s just my personal assessment.

Now I have some difficulty breathing at times and am slowly getting back to my fitness level. I tire easily and sometimes have difficulty sleeping at night.

Covid affects each person in various ways. This is just how I was affected. Others have their own experiences.

Meanwhile, some people were hospitalised and in the ICU. I believe in this recent outbreak two have since died.

Yes, it is like a very bad flu, but it is exceptionally dangerous to the most vulnerable such as those with underlying conditions and those who have immune system disorders, our elders especially.

Be safe. Sanitise

Be safe. Practise safe distancing. Sanitise. Do not hug and touch everyone you meet. Protect our elders. Care for others. Wear a mask. Eat garden foods. Stay hydrated. Exercise regularly. Rest well.

If you feel you have the symptoms, get tested.

People, covid is real. I am especially convinced of this now after having had it and when hearing first hand accounts and observing that all nations treat it so seriously. I have friends overseas who have lost loved ones to covid in such short shocking moments. Their sad stories are real.

In today’s age of information, misinformation and disinformation, it is daunting to seek the truth I am sure we all agree. But I am guided by the fact that ALL nations, whatever ideologies they have, agree that covid is real. For once China, Russia, India and the Western nations led by the US are on the same page.

Because covid is so polarising to international trade and productivity, nations are doing everything to find solutions such as vaccines and possible cures.

I am one who questions everything and somewhat of a conspiracy theorist too.

But I doubt that even the most ardent evil powerful obscure world tyrant would be able to achieve this remarkable feat of convincing ALL governments to promote such a unipolar conspiracy.

Huge thanks to the St Johns ambulance team and NDOH team. We need to be mindful of our frontliners out there and support them.

Thank you, Papua New Guinea.

Gary Juffa is a Papua New Guinea politician and Member of the 10th Parliament of Papua New Guinea as Governor of Oro province. He founded the People’s Movement for Change party, of which he is the sole Member of Parliament. This commentary was first published on Gary Juffa’s Facebook page and is republished here with permission.

