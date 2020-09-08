Rogue PNG police spray senior officer’s home with bullets in Father’s Day raid

By Miriam Zarriga in Port Moresby

A man is in Papua New Guinea police custody and investigations are underway after the home of a senior officer was sprayed with bullets by rogue policemen at a suburban police station in the capital of Port Moresby.

The attack took place Gerehu Police Barracks between 5 and 5.30pm on Sunday while families were celebrating Father’s Day.

National Capital District/Central commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anthony Wagambie has confirmed the incident, saying: “Three to four men drove into the residence of Inspector Robert Wane at the old Gerehu Police Barracks with intent to harm him.

“Inspector Wane is part of the Policing the Police Taskforce that have teamed up with the Police Internal Affairs to investigate some sensitive cases in which some rogue police are involved,” ACP Wagambie said.

“According to initial eyewitnesses, the group drove to the residence in a black SUV with tinted glass.

“A man dressed in blue police fatigue uniform came out of the vehicle with a high-powered firearm and started shooting.

“Luckily at the time, Inspector Wane and his family had left the residence and were at the Tasion Police Barracks close-by, across the road.

Broke into house

“The armed man broke into the house, brandishing the weapon.

“He may have had the intention to shoot someone or do harm. No one was in the house,” ACP Wagambie said.

“The community in the barracks started to mobilise, by this time the assailants [had driven] out.”

ACP Wagambie said the man dressed in police uniform and firing the weapon had a hood on, making it difficult to identify him.

“The same group then shot a youth from East Sepik, wounding him in the leg.”

ACP Wagambie said one of the suspects was arrested by police the same evening.

Claimed to be police reservist

The suspect claimed to be a police reservist but investigations proved otherwise – an impersonator, ACP Wagambie said.

Relatives of the shot youth have laid a formal complaint at Gerehu police station.

“I am warning any rogue police elements that we are not scared of you,” ACP Wagambie said.

“You touch one and another 100 will come looking for you.

“I had warned my police personnel on my inaugural parade at Boroko police station that we will not tolerate corrupt, rogue officers.”

