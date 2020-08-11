Guam’s first family hit by covid – governor’s son tells his story

Pacific Media Centre Newsdesk



As Guam’s health statistics continue to mount, covid-19 has hit the first family, reports the Pacific Island Times.

Following Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s disclosure last night that she had tested positive for covid-19, her son Joaquin Cook, president of the Bank of Guam, revealed he has also been hit by the coronavirus.

Last Friday, the family-owned bank reported three employees tested positive.

“The recent incident has hit the bank close to home. For me, it did hit home,” Cook posted on his Facebook page.

“As president and CEO of the Bank of Guam, more important as a responsible member of this community, I am compelled to share with you that I am one of those three Bank of Guam employees that tested positive last week.”

He and his family tested for the virus after he was notified that he might have been exposed to a known positive, Cook said.

Cook said he was currently in isolation as he recovered.

Home quarantine

His wife Jamie and their daughters tested negative, and are in home quarantine.

“They are following DPHSS guidance and will remain quarantined at home because of my positive result. I will be in isolation until it is safe for me to interact with others,” Cook wrote.

“My symptoms have been mild with body aches being the worst part. Every day has been better than the day prior and I feel as though I am almost back to 100 percent.”

He said he shared his condition to encourage others to remain vigilant in their daily activities to keep the virus at bay.

“For those like me that have become infected, I hope that you too share your story. Every effort is needed to remind others to treat this pandemic seriously,” Cook said.

“It is on each of us to take personal responsibility for our own actions, remaining diligent and safe in the process.”

As for the bank, Cook said the company took immediate measures to ensure that the bank could safely reopen and continue operating.

Sanitation procedures

“Aside from the necessary sanitation procedures, all affected employees and all those who may have been in direct contact with them are in isolation or quarantined,” he said.

Governor Guerrero released a statement late last night stating that she had tested positive for covid-19.

The governor said she was informed on August 5 that she had come into contact with a close relative who had tested positive for covid-19.

“Both my husband and I were tested, and we received a negative test result. Even so, we were advised to practice precautionary measures for the next 14 days,” she said.

“In line with existing protocol, I wore a face mask, limited travel to essential functions only, and practiced social distancing,” Leon Guerrero said.