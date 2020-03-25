Fiji University vice-chancellor banned after breaking Covid-19 cordon

Pacific Media Watch

The Fiji government has banned the vice-chancellor of the University of Fiji from the country, reports Fiji TV News.

The Immigration Department reportedly cancelled the work permit of Professor Sushila Chang after she had allegedly breached the border restriction order on the Lautoka confined area set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She sneaked out of the border to board a flight out of the country,” reports Fiji TV.

According to the pro-chancellor of the university, Kamlesh Arya, Professor Chang had been banned from entering the country.

FBC News reports that the driver who transported Professor Chang from within the confined areas of Lautoka has been charged.



The vice-chancellor illegally violated the Lautoka confined area and caught a flight to Sydney, Australia, yesterday, the state radio said.

Fiji police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said inquiries were ongoing and police were also investigating the taxi company owner, whose vehicle was used.

He said this was because the owner “would have been aware of the drive around the country”.

Professor Chang left after the fourth reported Covid-19 case in the country.

Fifth Fiji Copvid-19 case

Meanwhile, Fiji’s fifth case of Covid-19 has been announced today, reports FBC News.

This is a 31-year-old woman from Lautoka, who was in contact with the first case, a flight attendant who had contracted the disease last week.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said that after the first person was diagnosed, the authorities quickly determined that he had attended a zumba class while he was displaying symptoms.

Bainimarama said all members of that class were directed to self-quarantine the same day the first patient was diagnosed, March 19.

They were each told to immediately alert Fiji’s medical teams if they began developing symptoms.